Sara Ali Khan goes paragliding during Switzerland trip with brother Ibrahim, mother Amrita

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan enjoyed paragliding, went on coffee dates and relaxed by the pool during a trip to Switzerland with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Here’s a look at some of their moments from the getaway.
The 29-year-old actress posed with her mother Amrita Singh for a photo. While Sara wore a puffed metallic silver jacket, Amrita kept it simple in a beige puffed jacket over a blue sweatshirt.
The Simmba actress tried paragliding, channeling her inner adrenaline-junkie.
Sara also posed to get clicked with her brother, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara opted for a lime green co-ord set, while her brother looked dapper in a red sports jacket.
The actress looked radiant in a sun-kissed picture.
Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his acting debut this year with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the rom-com was premiered on March 7.
Sara looked adorable in a puffed floral jacket.
The actress was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-and-Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film released on January 24.
Currently, the actress is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.