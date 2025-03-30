MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 March 2025

Sanjay Dutt is excited to work with 'younger brother' Salman Khan for his new film

Earlier this week, Salman revealed that he'd be working with the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' star for his upcoming film

PTI Published 30.03.25, 10:59 AM
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt X/ @salmanuniv

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Saturday said he is excited to reunite with his actor-friend Salman Khan for an upcoming action film.

“We (Salman and I) are working together. Earlier, we did ‘Saajan’ and ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, now see our Tashan. It’s an action, and I’m very excited that I’ll be working with my younger brother after 25 years,” Dutt told reporters at the trailer launch press conference of his upcoming film, “The Bhootnii”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early this week, Salman shared the news of his new film with the "Munna Bhai MBBS" star.

“I'm doing another big action film after 'Sikandar'. That's rustic action. I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry, Sanj... Sanjay Dutt. The director is not confirmed yet,” Salman had said.

Dutt also extended his best wishes to Salman for his upcoming movie “Sikandar”, which will make its debut in theatres on Sunday.

"It is a superhit trailer. He is my younger brother, and I always pray for him. God has given him a lot, and this will be a superhit film,” he said.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, “Bhootnii”, a horror-comedy, also features Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan.

The project, which comes from Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Picture, will be released in theatres on April 18.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Salman Khan Sanjay Dutt
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC selects 'shunted out' officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal as Bengal's new poll chief

The poll panel’s demand meant it wanted a CEO who would retire after overseeing the 2026 Assembly polls, and could therefore 'not be put under any kind of pressure by Bengal’s ruling dispensation during the elections', a senior bureaucrat said
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets family members of constable Balwinder Singh Chib who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kathua district, Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We have to control militancy in such a way that the martyrdom of people is stopped forever

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT