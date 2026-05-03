Karan Johar to make Met Gala debut, Manish Malhotra to design ensemble

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is set to make his debut at the 2026 Met Gala, marking his first appearance at one of fashion’s most high-profile global events.

The development was confirmed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who will also be designing Johar’s outfit for the occasion.

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During an appearance on ABC’s Saturday Morning, Malhotra said, “This time I’m gonna be designing for a very big director who’s known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar”.

“There’s gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet… let’s wait and watch,” he added.

The Met Gala 2026 will be held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme, “Costume Art,” and dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” will focus on the intersection of clothing, the human form, and artistic expression.

The event will be co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, with Lisa serving on the host committee.

Several Indian celebrities are expected to attend the gala.

In India, viewers can watch the Met Gala red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube account on May 5 at 3.30am IST.

The 2025 Met Gala saw a slew of personalities from India, including debutants Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who offered a nod to last year’s theme Black Dandyism with their unique outfits.

Couturiers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra also attended the annual fashion gala last year. Actress Priyanka Chopra, entrepreneur Isha Ambani and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla were also present.