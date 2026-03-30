Salman Khan teams up with producer Dil Raju for his next film helmed by Vamshi Paidipally

Bollywood star Salman Khan is teaming up with Telugu producer Dil Raju for his next film, the actor announced on social media on Monday. The film, tentatively titled SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Rumours of the collaboration had been circulating for several months, though Dil Raju had earlier denied them.

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Announcing the film on social media, production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, “Salman Khan - a phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world… now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for SVC63.”

The makers also confirmed that shooting for the yet-untitled film will begin in April. Details regarding the cast, crew, and genre remain undisclosed.

Salman Khan shared a post on X alongside Vamshi Paidipally, captioning it, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April.”

Apart from the Salman Khan project, Dil Raju is also backing the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The remake is being directed by Anees Bazmee, known for films such as Welcome and No Entry.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.