‘Democrazy’: Salman Khan introduces parliament-inspired theme for ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The power equations in the Bigg Boss house are about to change. The latest teaser of the upcoming 19th instalment of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show introduces a parliament-inspired theme titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

For the first time in the show’s history, contestants will take charge of decisions big and small, with every choice carrying its own consequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Salman Khan sets the tone in the 57-second-long promo. “Bigg Boss ka har season alag hota hai, lekin iss baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ ka matlab hai power unke haath mein, aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain,” he says, adding, “Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai”.

And, in trademark Salman style, there’s a note of warning: “Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain. This season, they’ll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight”.

“Iss baar Bigg Boss ke ghar ka drama hoga - Democrazy! Iss naye twist ke liye kya aap hai taiyaar,” Salman wrote on X alongside the teaser.

Having first taken the reins of Bigg Boss in 2010 for Season 4, Salman Khan has since become the face of the reality show based on the format of the American show Big Brother. He also hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, while Karan Johar hosted the inaugural instalment.

Anil Kapoor took over the hosting duties for the OTT version for the third season, while Salman returned as host of the 18th season of the TV show.

Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24 at 9pm. It will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar app.