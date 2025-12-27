‘Battle of Galwan’ teaser: Salman Khan and his troop gear up for battle

Salman Khan looks fierce as he gears up to take on an army of enemies in the teaser of the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The one-minute-12-second-long-teaser opens with a powerful voiceover of the Bollywood actor delivering a patriotic dialogue as scenes showing the valley of Ladakh play in the background. He walks bravely towards the enemies with his battalion behind him. He picks up a stick and prepares to strike the Chinese troops with it.

The teaser ends with him saying, “Maut se kya darna, ussey toh aana hai (Why feel scared of death when it is inevitable?)”

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer. He unveiled the first-look poster of the film in July.

Battle of Galwan is slated to hit theatres on 17 April, 2026.

Alongside Salman, the film stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role. Himesh Reshammiya is expected to score music for the film.

According to media reports, Salman has also undergone low-oxygen training to prepare for the shoot at high altitude. Most of the scenes are going to be shot in the terrains of Leh and Ladakh.

Salman last starred in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actioner, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, collected Rs 110 crore nett in India and Rs 184.6 crore gross worldwide, as per trade figures.

Currently, the actor is hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 19.