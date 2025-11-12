‘Be humble, be you’: ‘Saiyaara’ actor Ahaan Panday sings with little fans

Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday met a group of school students and had a lively, interactive session, during which he inspired his little fans and sang with them, as seen in a video shared by Panday's mother, Deanne Panday.

On Tuesday, Deanne shared a video of his son on Instagram, which features glimpses from the session. During the event, Ahaan asked a schoolgirl about her future aspirations, and when she hesitated, he sweetly prompted her to say she'd be ‘the best IAS officer in the world.’

The exchange brought smiles and laughter, and later, Ahaan was seen signing autographs for his young fans.

“Today is 11:11, so wanted to post something Kind, inspirational & from the heart. Not every day is a good day. Live anyway. Not everyone will tell you the truth. Be honest anyway. Not all will be kind. Be kind no matter what. Not all deals are fair. Play fair always. Not everyone will be real. Be real anyway. Not all love will love you back, love anyway, forever & ever. Be humble, be you,” Deanne wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Ahaan Panday is reportedly set to star in an Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed film. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

The 27-year-old actor recently posted a photo of his new hairstyle, fuelling speculation surrounding his next project. Ahaan flaunted his cropped hair and rugged look in a leather jacket, winning the internet.

Directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is currently available to stream on Netflix. The film raked in Rs 329.20 crore nett in India during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. It has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.