When and where to watch the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony in India

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to take place tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The star-studded event will air on CBS and will be live-streamed on Paramount+ across the United States.

Indian viewers can watch the awards in the early hours of Monday at 6:30 am IST on JioHotstar.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will return as host for the second consecutive year. Nominations were revealed on December 8, 2025, by actors Skye P. Marshall and Marlon Wayans.

In the film category, Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, becoming only the sixth film in Golden Globes history to receive five nominations along with at least one acting nod in all four acting categories.

Sentimental Value, starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, follows with eight nominations, while Sinners bagged seven nods.

In television categories, The White Lotus tops the list with six nominations, followed by Adolescence.

This year, the Golden Globes will recognise podcasts for the first time, introducing the Best Podcast category.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as a presenter at the Golden Globes 2026. She is the only Indian name among a long list of high-profile presenters announced by the organisers last week.

The presenter roster also includes Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner. Other names announced are Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, and Colman Domingo.

Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon and Kevin Hart will also be presenting awards this year.

Joining them are Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall.

Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz are also set to present awards at this year’s ceremony.