MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Sabrina Carpenter to headline new Universal Pictures musical based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter will also produce the yet-untitled project

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.11.25, 12:52 PM
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Instagram

American pop icon Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline her first major studio film, a new Universal Pictures musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, as per US media reports.

Filmmaker-playwright Lorene Scafaria is set to write and direct the upcoming musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes just a week after Carpenter earned six Grammy nominations for her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

Besides starring in the film, Carpenter will produce the yet-untitled project along with Marc Platt. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are also producing through Alloy Entertainment, Variety has reported.

Carroll’s 1865 novel follows a young girl who falls through a rabbit hole into a dreamlike world, full of anthropomorphic characters like the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has previously acted in films like The Hate U Give (2018), Tall Girl (2019), Emergency (2022), and Tall Girls 2 (2022).

Carpenter bagged her first Grammy this year for 2024’s Short n' Sweet, which won the Best Pop Vocal Album award. The song Espresso won an award in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

RELATED TOPICS

Sabrina Carpenter Alice's Adventures In Wonderland
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Army Chief calls Ukraine war a ‘living lab’, highlights India’s own military outlook

Dwivedi said, 'We are watching closely Ukraine battlefields because it is the living lab in terms of the conditions what we are having along our borders'
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

They showed us 4 bodies, which we couldn’t recognise... He lost upper part of his head, his limbs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT