Sabrina Carpenter to headline new Universal Pictures musical based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’

American pop icon Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline her first major studio film, a new Universal Pictures musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, as per US media reports.

Filmmaker-playwright Lorene Scafaria is set to write and direct the upcoming musical.

The announcement comes just a week after Carpenter earned six Grammy nominations for her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

Besides starring in the film, Carpenter will produce the yet-untitled project along with Marc Platt. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are also producing through Alloy Entertainment, Variety has reported.

Carroll’s 1865 novel follows a young girl who falls through a rabbit hole into a dreamlike world, full of anthropomorphic characters like the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has previously acted in films like The Hate U Give (2018), Tall Girl (2019), Emergency (2022), and Tall Girls 2 (2022).

Carpenter bagged her first Grammy this year for 2024’s Short n' Sweet, which won the Best Pop Vocal Album award. The song Espresso won an award in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.