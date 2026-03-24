Ryan Gosling, Hrithik Roshan joke about remaking ‘Project Hail Mary’, ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ for each other

If actors Ryan Gosling and Hrithik Roshan had something in common, it would be their shared bond with likeable aliens in their films.

In Ryan’s new film Project Hail Mary, the actor plays Ryland Grace, an ordinary teacher who cannot fathom why he is sent to space on a mission without any experience. When he goes into space, he comes across an alien named Rocky, who becomes his sole support.

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In another part of the world, Hrithik shared a similar bond with the ‘cute little alien’ Jaadu in his 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya.

During a promotional video for the upcoming release of Project Hail Mary in India on March 26, the two actors teamed up for an unexpected crossover where they spoke about their shared love for space and the ‘cute little aliens’.

“It is incredible that on the surface it is a film about sci-fi, but underneath it all, it is really such an intimate story about this friendship. I have never really felt jealous about anybody in my life. I wasn't aware that I was capable of such base emotions,” Hrithik told Ryan. To this, Ryan jokingly said, “Remake it!”

“We are perhaps the only two actors who have this close friendship with these cute little aliens. You have Rocky and I have Jaadu. I don't know if you have seen the film that I did, called Koi Mil Gaya,” Hrithik added while telling Ryan about Koi…Mil Gaya and his alien friend in the film.

Ryan couldn’t help but ask Hrithik to tell him more about Jaadu. “Jaadu is like a child full of wonder, he has magic and you just want to hug and protect,” Hrithik said.

Brimming with excitement, Ryan suggested they remake each other’s films. Reciprocating the same sentiment, Hrithik said, “We are a part of this very exclusive, professional, space alien friendship club, and we have to do something about that.”

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz and Lionel Boyce. The film is set to release in India on March 26.

Following its US premiere last week, Project Hail Mary has amassed a total of USD 140.9 million (Rs 1.4 crore) at the global box office, making it the biggest debut of the year so far.