Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ makes history with record 16 Oscar nods, highest for any film till date

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan has created history with 16 nods at this year’s Oscars, the highest for any film till date, as per the final nominations announced on Thursday.

The film surpassed the previous record of 14 nominations, held jointly by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

Coogler picked up nominations for best director and best screenplay alongside the film’s best picture recognition, while Michael B. Jordan earned his first Oscar nod for best actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another followed with 13 nominations.

Both films are among the best picture contenders at the 2026 Academy Awards, alongside Frankenstein, Bugonia, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, F1 and The Secret Agent.

With Sinners and One Battle After Another under its banner, Warner Bros. led the competition with 30 nominations.

Earlier this month, Sinners and One Battle After Another were also nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value earned nine nominations each.

Marty Supreme’s nine nods also included Timothée Chalamet’s third best actor nomination at age 30.

Among the other nominees are Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura, who recently earned a Golden Globe for The Secret Agent.

While KPop Demon Hunters added two more feathers to its cap with Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, India’s official Oscar entry Homebound failed to make the final list for Best International Feature.

For the first time, casting directors will be recognized at the Oscars. The inaugural nominees are Nina Gold (Hamnet), Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme), Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another), Francine Maisler (Sinners), and Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent).

Released in theatres on April 17, Sinners follows twin brothers who, hoping to leave their troubled pasts behind, return to their hometown to start anew — only to discover an even greater evil waiting for them.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.