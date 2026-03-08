The Great Indian Bizarre: Cop dances on criminal, pilot drops pants, Bihar boy in mixer

Morena SHO’s birthday bash goes viral

In a masterclass of professional misjudgment, a police SHO in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district thought the best way to celebrate his birthday was by dancing on the shoulders of a history-sheeter.

The video of the party went viral, and higher authorities decided this was not the kind of dance that belongs in a police manual.

Station house officer Shukla’s birthday party took place at the Joura police station premises around 9 pm on February 28.

A cake was cut, garlands were placed, and people kept arriving to greet Shukla. Sharma, a history-sheeter with bike theft cases from Morena City Kotwali police station area, was present at the party.

A video showed Sharma lifting a delighted Shukla onto his shoulders and the duo dancing.

Other policemen were also dancing behind them, because every good party needs a conga line, apparently, even at a police station.

Sharma’s credentials as a guest were impeccable: arrested on June 12 last year in connection with 13 motorcycle theft cases and accused of assaulting an electricity department assistant engineer and other staffers.

Nothing says “happy birthday” like inviting someone with that kind of résumé to lift you off the ground.

Shukla claimed he didn’t know who had shown up. "It was a well-attended party," he said, as if sheer attendance excuses dancing on the shoulders of a criminal.

He also added that Sharma was a police informer who had provided information in a few cases.

Because if there’s one thing that justifies ignoring police protocol, it’s past favours from someone with multiple criminal charges.

Morena superintendent of police Saurabh delivered the final word of caution, as formal as possible: "Shukla has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to police lines (taken off field duty). An inquiry into the entire incident is underway and further action will depend on the inquiry report."

Loco pilot’s pants-down proof for sick leave

In what may go down as the most uncomfortable “medical verification” in railway history, a loco pilot in Lucknow reportedly had to drop his trousers to prove he actually had surgery after his boss refused to believe him.

According to the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), loco pilot Rajesh Meena had undergone piles surgery on February 22 and was granted leave for a week. But when his wounds didn’t heal in time, he approached the Railway Health Unit seeking an extension. The doctor reportedly advised rest and asked him to bring a “sick memo” from his department.

That’s where the journey derailed.

Union leaders say Meena showed medical reports, prescriptions, medicines and even bandages to chief crew controller Ratan Kumar, hoping that paperwork might finally do the talking. It didn’t.

Left with no convincing options — and apparently no faith in documents — Meena allegedly resorted to a literal demonstration of his condition.

Yes, pants were removed. No, the leave was still not granted.

A video of the dramatic office moment, recorded by colleagues, soon circulated across railway WhatsApp groups, triggering outrage among staff who called the episode “inhuman”.

AILRSA leaders said Meena later contacted a community union leader who escalated the matter to senior officials, after which the required memo and leave were issued.

Meena has since written to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, seeking a probe, alleging that the officer used a casteist slur and demanding an FIR under the SC/ST Act.

Railway officials say the administration has taken “serious note” of the incident and an inquiry is underway.

When a bucket isn’t enough for Holi

A young boy in Bihar attempted a new Holi tradition of colour application technology when he jumped into a rotating cement mixer to bathe in a bright red dye.

Deciding that manual colouring from friends and family is outdated, this boy thought he would give himself a perfect 360 degree coating with the help of a machine.

Cracking the code for even colour distribution, the innovator’s friends soon joined him, as witnesses took videos of a group of boys standing around and waiting their turn to enter the cement mixer to get an even red complexion.

Glossy, and freshly painted, the group of boys emerged from the cement mixer advertising a ‘full body’ Holi experience, as older witnesses looked on with confusion.

As the video of the boys started going viral, social media had varying reactions from praising the innovation to facepalming the foolhardy method of colour application.

Talking about the full-body immersion approach of the boy, one Instagram user said, "After this, he will enter a washing machine to get the colour off.”

