Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ registers 130% growth on second Saturday, new shows added in Week 2

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga is witnessing a turnaround at the box office in its second week, with major cinema chains adding more shows following a strong audience response.

The romantic drama, which opened to a lukewarm start at the box office, despite receiving positive reviews, has shown steady growth in collections over the past week, prompting exhibitors to increase screenings across several markets.

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According to the makers, leading multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis India have added more shows of the film in their theatres during its second week.

“What we're tracking closely with Main Vaapas Aaunga is the shape of its trajectory, not just the topline box office number. The film has grown steadily through the week, which is exactly the kind of trend exhibitors like to see, as it reflects genuine and sustained audience interest rather than a front-loaded opening,” Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Limited, told Hindustan Times.

“That's a rare and encouraging sign, indicating that the film's momentum is being driven by strong word-of-mouth around Imtiaz Ali's storytelling, Naseeruddin Shah's powerful performance, and A.R. Rahman's memorable score, rather than promotional hype,” he added.

The film's improved performance comes despite competition from new release Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Aditya Chowksey, distributor for the Central Provinces (CP) and Central India (CI) circuits, told PTI that the film had recorded significant growth over its opening-day collections.

Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 3 crore nett over its first Friday and Saturday. A week later, the film earned Rs 6.25 crore nett over the same period. The film also registered a 130 per cent jump in collections on its second Saturday compared with its second Friday.

Released nationwide on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a Partition-era romantic drama spanning two timelines and generations. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar.