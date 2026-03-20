Rohini, Sasikumar, KN Senthil among signatories condemning Jnanpith award to Vairamuthu

A collective of over 200 Tamil writers, social activists, and eminent citizens on Thursday strongly condemned the announcement of the Jnanpith Award to Vairamuthu, calling it a “profound affront” to the reputation of the award and the Tamil literary tradition.

The signatories urged the Jnanpith committee to immediately withdraw the decision, citing both the nature of the author’s literary work and serious moral allegations.

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The appeal has been coordinated by writer K. N. Senthil and poet Deepu Hari. Among the notable signatories are Sahitya Akademi Award winners Ambai and Nirmalya, Yuva Puraskar recipient Karthik Balasubramanian, actress Rohini and film director Sasikumar, along with a large number of poets, translators and journalists.

The statement said the award should be conferred on individuals who stand as symbols of distinguished creativity, human ethics and social values.

“The announcement of this year's Jnanpith Award to Mr Vairamuthu is viewed by the Tamil intelligentsia, writers, and social activists as a profound affront to both the long-standing reputation of the award and the Tamil literary tradition,” the group said.

The collective claimed that Vairamuthu’s writings are nowhere close to reflecting the core values or cultural pride of Tamil society and are bereft of genuine exploratory craving.

The petition described his literary identity as being defined by “lowbrow writing and ornate rhetoric”, alleging that his works are largely crafted in line with profit-driven manoeuvres of the film industry for instantaneous fame.

Beyond literary merit, the collective highlighted that a writer’s life is as significant as their work, noting that 17 to 18 women have publicly accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment through the #MeToo movement.

The statement asserted that bestowing a prestigious social honour upon an individual burdened with such long-standing moral stains is at odds with the ethos of a modern society that champions women’s rights. It further alleged that his public speeches and writings testify to a patriarchal mindset where women are portrayed merely as objects of pleasure.

The group also pointed to a precedent set by the Kerala Cultural Academy, which had previously withdrawn its decision to confer the ONV Literary Award on Vairamuthu following protests over the same allegations.

The petition warned that granting the Jnanpith to an “undeserving individual” would irrevocably erode the credibility and dignity of the award in the future.

In 2018, multiple women named Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement, including singer Chinmayi Sripada. She recently criticised actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for congratulating Vairamuthu for the Jnanpith win.