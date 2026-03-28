Rock enthusiasts of all ages unite as Def Leppard delivers electrifying debut Mumbai show

English glam rock band Def Leppard took the stage in Mumbai on Friday for their much-awaited debut performance in the city, unfolding as an electrifying evening that brought together legacy and nostalgia.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show created an experience that lingered in the air, where each riff carried a soaring intensity, each beat settled deep and the crowd found itself drawn into a shared, almost unspoken rhythm.

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The evening began with Indian rock pioneers Indus Creed, who set the tone with a commanding opening set.

Known for their dynamic stage presence and powerful fusion of rock and Indian influences, Indus Creed delivered fan favourites like Top of the Rock, Fireflies and Pretty Child, celebrating India’s own rock legacy while building anticipation for what was to follow.

As Def Leppard stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere transformed instantly. With explosive energy and a commanding presence, the band ignited the crowd from the very first note.

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Def Leppard’s setlist traced the full arc of their celebrated catalogue, hitting it off with Rejoice, building momentum with Let’s Get Rocked, riding the riffs with Heartbreak, Photograph, Rock of Ages, Animal, Foolin’ and ended the night on a high with Pour Some Sugar on Me. Each track was met with thunderous roars as fans relived the music that has defined decades of rock history.

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Feeding off the crowd’s energy, Joe Elliot, the lead singer of the band, spoke about their excitement to perform in India and chuckled that it only took them 49 years to get here. Joe also took to the stage solo, performing Two Steps Behind in a moment that had the entire crowd singing along.

He shared that while fans often request a solo performance, this was the first time he had honoured that request, making the evening all the more memorable for fans in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the band’s journey, Joe added, “If someone had told us back then that we’d one day perform for a crowd in India, I would have laughed. When you’re 16 or 17 and starting a band, you never imagine it going this far.”

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Naman Pugalia, chief business officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “Def Leppard represents a defining era of rock that has shaped how generations of fans in India have discovered and connected with the genre. Seeing that legacy come alive on stage, with fans singing every word, is a powerful reminder of the depth and longevity of rock culture in the country. This tour reflects a larger shift in the live entertainment landscape, where iconic global acts are meeting deeply engaged Indian audiences at scale.”

Def Leppard held the crowd in rapt attention throughout the night. Fans sang along, cheered and raised their voices in unison, turning the venue into a collective chorus.

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The night brought together fans of all ages, from longtime followers to those just beginning their rock journey. Families turned up in Def Leppard T-shirts, with parents eagerly introducing their children to the band and the music they’ve loved for years.

As the performance came to a close, Joe praised the energy of the Mumbai crowd, saying, “You have been amazing and we really had a great time tonight.” Thanking fans for their unwavering support, he also expressed the band’s love for their audiences in the city.

Following their Mumbai performance, the band is now set to perform in Bengaluru, closing the final leg of their tour. They performed first in Shillong.