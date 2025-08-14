Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke headline new Prime Video thriller series ‘The Girlfriend’; trailer out

The near-perfect life of Robin Wright’s Laura turns upside down after her son Daniel’s (Laurie Davidson) girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke) enters the equation, leaving her worried and paranoid, in the trailer of The Girlfriend, a new thriller series set to hit Prime Video on September 10.

The two-minute-26-second-long trailer, dropped by Prime Video on Wednesday, depicts Laura as a woman who seems to have a perfect life — a glittering career, a devoted husband and a loving son. However, her life begins to unravel with the arrival of Cherry in her son’s life. Laura suspects that Cherry is not who she pretends to be.

The Girlfriend also stars Waleed Zuaiter, Tayna Moodie, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Anna Chancellor, Leo Suter, and Francesca Corney in key roles.

The Girlfriend is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris serve as producers, while Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher, and Michelle Frances serve as executive producers.

The six-episode series is adapted for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher from Michelle Frances’s novel of the same name. Sheldon, Asher, Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide, and Matt Evans also serve as screenplay writers for the series.