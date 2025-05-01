Robert De Niro expresses ‘love and support’ to daughter Airyn after she comes out as trans: ‘Don’t know what the big deal is’

Hollywood actor-director Robert De Niro has expressed love and support to his daughter, Airyn De Niro, after she came out as transgender last month, as per reports by the US media.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children,” the two-time Oscar winner said in a statement to US-based news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

De Niro welcomed Airyn and her twin brother Julian with actress Toukie Smith in 1995. The 81-year-old actor has five other children. In 2023, he welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Earlier this week, Airyn opened up about her transition in an interview with Them, a US-based news outlet.

“Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me,” she explained.

Airyn added, “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

After the Them story was published, Airyn took to her Instagram Story to express gratitude for the support she has received. “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me,” she wrote.

On the work front, De Niro recently made his OTT debut with the Netflix thriller series Zero Day.