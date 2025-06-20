MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Robert De Niro attends premiere of Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ in New York

The musical drama, which marks Kher’s second directorial venture, is set to hit screens in India on July 18

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.25, 01:44 PM
(left to right) Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher at the premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ in New York

(left to right) Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher at the premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ in New York Instagram/ @anupampkher

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro attended the premiere of Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great in New York on Friday, Kher said in a statement, dropping photos from the event.

Anupam welcomed Robert De Niro and his partner, Tiffany Chen, to the screening of the film. He also posed for the lens with De Niro and Chen at the event.

“World’s Best Actor attends the premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ in New York! What else can an actor/director ask from God,” Anupam wrote alongside the photos and videos on Instagram.

“Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’,” he added.

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, was screened at the Cannes Market during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt, Tanvi The Great explores autism as a superpower.

The one-minute-21-second-long teaser of Tanvi The Great, which was dropped on April 28, draws us into Tanvi’s world. She is a mysterious girl who stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, every moment in the trailer reveals the extraordinary qualities she possesses.

The musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Tanvi The Great also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser and Pallavi Joshi.

Kher was accompanied by Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt at the Cannes premiere of the film.

Tanvi The Great is set to hit screens in India on July 18.

