In pictures: Ritwik Bhowmik, Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya at ‘Mon Maaney Na’ muhurat

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik has started shooting for Rahool Mukherjee’s upcoming film Mon Maaney Na, the makers announced on Monday, sharing pictures from the puja ceremony.
“Moments from #MonMaaneyNa শুভ মহরৎ,” production house Studio Blotting Paper wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.
Ritwik, looking dapper in a pink mirror-embellished kurta, posed with co-star Hiya Chatterjee. The duo held a clapperboard in their hands in the photo.
Hiya, daughter of actor Saswata Chatterjee, is set to make her acting debut with the film.
Ritwik has previously worked in Snehashish Mondal and Soumi Saha’s 2019 film Dhuusar. The film earned Ritwik Silver Award for Best Actor at the Queen Palm International Film Festival held in the US.
Reacting to the post, fans extended their good wishes for the film. Praising Ritwik, one of the fans wrote, “You are amazing in every project...I am sure this one will also be in that category.”
Nilayan Chatterjee has scored the music for the film, while Modhura Palit has served as the cinematographer.
Also starring Soumya Mukherjee and Sweta Mishra, the film is presented by Qosmos Films, GP Entertainment, Jairaddisson and Studio Blotting.
Further details of the film are kept under wraps.
Ritwik was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter alongside Saswata Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Aadil Khan and Chitrangda Singh.