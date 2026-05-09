Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ witnesses drop in collection as it begins Week 2 in theatres

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, the historical epic based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has entered its second week in theatres and is now inching towards the Rs 70 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also plays the titular role, the film earned Rs 3.20 crore nett on its eighth day, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, registering a 20 per cent drop from Thursday’s collection of Rs 4 crore nett.

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Released in both Hindi and Marathi, the film opened strongly, particularly in Maharashtra, where the Marathi version has continued to dominate collections. On its opening day, the Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore nett while the Marathi version earned Rs 8 crore nett.

The momentum continued over the first weekend, with day two collections standing at Rs 3.40 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 7.15 crore nett in Marathi, followed by Rs 4.25 crore nett and Rs 7.75 crore nett respectively on day three.

Though collections dipped during the weekdays, the film maintained a stable run with the Hindi version collecting between Rs 1.25 crore nett and Rs 1.55 crore nett from day four onwards, while the Marathi version continued to contribute above Rs 2.5 crore nett daily. On day eight, the film earned Rs 0.70 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.50 crore nett in Marathi.

With this, Raja Shivaji’s cumulative India nett collection has climbed to Rs 55.85 crore nett, while the India gross now stands at Rs 66.23 crore.

The historical drama features an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. Salman Khan also makes a brief cameo appearance in the period drama.