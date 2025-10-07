‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ dominates box office on Monday, stays ahead of ‘Sunny Sanskari...’

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 remained ahead of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India on its first Monday in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

While Kantara: Chapter 1 earned Rs 31.25 crore nett in India on Monday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected Rs 3.25 crore domestically on the same day, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Released on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 has so far earned Rs 268.06 crore nett in India. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, on the other hand, amassed Rs 34.35 crore nett at the domestic box office since its October 2 release.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara.

Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film backed by production banner Hombale Films. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra)-Vikram(Rohit Saraf), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The romantic comedy also features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli. Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi round off the cast of the film produced by Dharma Productions.