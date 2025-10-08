Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ inches towards Rs 500 crore globally

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is inching closer to the Rs 500-crore mark globally, with earnings almost eight times as much as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the domestic box office, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 290.25 crore nett at the domestic box office since its October 2 release, with its worldwide collection standing at Rs 414 crore.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also hit theatres on October 2, has earned Rs 36.50 crore nett domestically.

While Kantara: Chapter 1 earned Rs 33.75 crore nett in India on Tuesday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to collect Rs 3.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on the same day.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara.

Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film backed by production banner Hombale Films. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, on the other hand, follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra)-Vikram(Rohit Saraf), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The romantic comedy also features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli. Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi round off the cast of the film directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.