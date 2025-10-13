Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ crosses Rs 400-crore mark in India on second Sunday

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 maintained a steady momentum on its second Sunday in theatres, crossing the Rs 400-crore mark at the domestic box office, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 439.24 crore nett in India since its October 2 release.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara.

Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film backed by production banner Hombale Films. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Kantara: Chapter 1 clashed at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Kantara: Chapter 1 raked in Rs 40 crore nett on Sunday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned only Rs 3.15 crore nett domestically on the same day, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is yet to cross the Rs 50-crore nett mark domestically. As per Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 49.81 crore since its October 2 release.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra)-Vikram(Rohit Saraf), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The romantic comedy also features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli. Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi round off the cast of the film.