How 'Sholay' dialogues are relevant in modern-day India even 50 years after film's release

When Dharmendra’s Veeru said “In kutton ke saamne mat naachna” to Hema Malini’s Basanti in the Hindi cult classic Sholay, little did he know that his dialogue would be referenced by meme pages 50 years later, albeit with a twist.

Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 action drama Sholay is set to complete a half-century later this year. But even in 2025, many of its iconic scenes and dialogues continue to resonate with the audience, finding a place in 21st century pop culture.

‘Kitne Aadmi The?’

In the hilly landscape of Ramgarh, Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Singh cemented his place as a Bollywood supervillain with the question “Kitne Aadmi the?”, a phrase that has become a symbol of villainy in the Hindi film industry. The iconic dialogue is now part of the Indian lingo as a popular slang, transcending generations.

This dialogue was followed by “Ab tera kya hoga Kalia?” — another one-liner that even Indian Gen Z kids know by heart.

‘Basanti, inn kutto ke samne mat naachna’

The iconic line “Basanti, inn kutto ke samne mat naachna” (Basanti, don’t dance in front of these dogs) from Sholay is one of the most famous dialogues in Indian cinema, delivered by Veeru (Dharmendra) in a moment when Basanti (Hema Malini) was forced to dance for Gabbar Singh and his goon friends.

The dialogue is popular not just for its fiery delivery but also for the underlying themes of respect, dignity and protection from exploitation. In today’s context, it continues to resonate because of its message about self-respect, rejecting objectification and empowering individuals to stand up for what they believe is right.

The unforgettable dialogue is now fodder for memes online, with different personalities imagined as Veeru.

‘Yeh haath mujhe de de, Thakur’

Gabbar’s “ Yeh haath mujhe de de, Thakur” dialogue is perhaps the most popular one from Sholay. In the film, Gabbar says this line before cutting off the hands of Sanjeev Kumar’s Baldev Thakur with swords.

The scene encapsulates Gabbar’s cruelty and sadism, representing his dominance over his enemies.

‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’

One of Sholay’s lasting messages is the value of true friendship. The Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge song sequence, with its themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deep connection, resonates even today. The bond between Jay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) transcends generations, serving as the ultimate symbol of friendship. In an era where genuine, loyal friendships are rare, the promise in this song to never break a bond reflects ideals many hold dear.

Even today, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge song remains a favourite on Friendship Day.

‘Itna sannata kyun hain bhai?’

The iconic line “Itna sannata kyun hain bhai?” by veteran actor A.K. Hangal’s character Rahim Chacha is unforgettable. As a visually impaired father, Rahim Chacha's poignant question to the silent villagers is a heart-wrenching expression of his pain and anguish. In the film, he is forced to rely on others as his son's lifeless body is carried away.

Social media users have repurposed the poignant scene, transforming Rahim Chacha’s heartbreaking moment into a humorous meme, infusing it with a comedic tone.