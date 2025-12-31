Home
Wednesday, 31 December 2025
Gallery
From Istanbul to Seoul: Cities across the world celebrate New Year with fireworks
From Istanbul to Seoul: Cities across the world celebrate New Year with fireworks
As Wednesday faded into Thursday, cities across the world lit up as people ushered in the new year
Our Web Desk
Published 31.12.25, 11:17 PM
1
10
Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2026. (Reuters)
2
10
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore, December 31, 2025. (Reuters
3
10
People gather at a New Year countdown ceremony at Juyongguan Great Wall section, also known as Juyong Pass, in Beijing, China, December 31, 2025. (Reuters)
4
10
People celebrate the New Year at the Bank of China building in Central in Hong Kong, China, December 31, 2025. (Reuters)
5
10
Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP/PTI)
6
10
Visitors cross a road as they gather on New Year’s eve at Park Street, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
7
10
People pose for a photo on New Year's Eve in downtown Ankara, Turkey, December 31, 2025. (Reuters)
8
10
People watch the New Year’s Day celebration fireworks in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2026. (Reuters)
9
10
People with flashlights count down during a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2025. (Reuters)
10
10
People walk along the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on New Year's Eve in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 31, 2025. (Reuters)
Istanbul
Seoul
