Restored, uncut version of ‘Sholay’ to have its world premiere in Italy ahead of 50th anniversary

A restored, uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay will have its world premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, on June 27, to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary, Film Heritage Foundation announced on Monday.

“Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films are proud to announce the world premiere of the restored uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 landmark film, Sholay,” reads a post shared by the organisation on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post also mentions that the screening will take place on an open-air screen in the medieval Piazza Maggiore where the audience will have the opportunity to see the original ending and previously deleted scenes that were not part of the widely distributed theatrical cut.

The classic was restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Sippy Films.

“Sholay was restored using the best surviving elements: an interpositive and two-colour reversal intermediates found in a warehouse in UK and a second interpositive dating from 1978 deposited by Sippy Films and preserved by Film Heritage Foundation,” wrote the organisation about the process of the film’s restoration.

Film Heritage Foundation added that the director’s cut has been reconstructed and restored in 4K including the original ending as well as two deleted scenes.

“The restoration of Sholay ensures that future generations can appreciate the film's artistic and cultural significance in its most authentic form. This world premiere marks not just a celebration of a film, but a recognition of its enduring power and its place in global cinematic history,” the organisation concluded.

Often hailed as the greatest Bollywood film of all time, Sholay blends action, drama and comedy. The story revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.