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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

Over 800 videos and reels related to Badshah's ‘Tateeree’ taken down amid legal row

An FIR was registered against Badshah with Haryana Police for the alleged use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in the recently released track

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.03.26, 01:08 PM
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Over 800 links, including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels, related to rapper Badshah's latest song Tateeree have been taken down from various social media platforms amid ongoing legal row.

“Notices have been issued to the concerned platforms directing the removal of all versions of the song, including re-uploads, short videos, and other formats. The step has been taken to curb the spread of objectionable content containing derogatory references towards women and minors,” Haryana Police told news agency PTI on Monday.

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DGP Ajay Singhal said that any form of objectionable content undermining the dignity of women and minors will lead to strict legal action. He added that monitoring of digital platforms has been strengthened to ensure compliance with the law and to send a strong message to society.

ADGP and Panchkula Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said anyone found creating or sharing reels, shorts, or any other form of video using the banned song will face strict legal action.

The Panchkula police had registered an FIR against Badshah on March 6, following a complaint by a resident, who alleged that Tateeree makes use of objectionable lyrics and visuals.

On March 19, police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popular as Badshah, had joined the investigation into the FIR lodged against him in Panchkula.

The rapper also posted an Instagram video, apologising if the song had hurt sentiments.

He had challenged a March 13 order by the state women’s commission directing the Panipat SP to register an FIR and arrest him in connection with a summons issued on March 6.

However, the state counsel, on instructions from the Panipat SP, told the high court that no action would be taken based on the commission’s order. The petitioner’s counsel subsequently chose not to press the matter further.

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