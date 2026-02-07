Rapper Lil Jon says his son Nathan Smith, who went missing last week, has died

American rapper Lil Jon said on Friday that his son, Nathan Smith, who went missing last week, has died. The record producer issued a joint statement with Smith’s mother after police found a body in a pond north of Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated,” the statement said.

Lil Jon described his son as an “amazingly talented young man” who was a music producer, artist, engineer and New York University graduate.

“Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days. Thank you to the entire Milton police department involved,” the Snap Yo Fingers rapper added.

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet,” Lil Jon’s statement reads. “He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

Smith, 27, “ran out of his house and has been missing since”, police said on a missing person poster they circulated on social media. He “left on foot and does not possess a phone”, police said. “He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

Milton police said officers immediately began searching for Smith. After being unable to locate him, police and other agencies expanded the search to include a pond near his residence. Shortly before noon on Friday, divers from the Cherokee County Fire Department found a body in the pond.

“The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” police said in a statement. “Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play,” police said.

“However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation”. Police said no further details would be released until the cause and manner of death were determined by the medical examiner.

Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, is an Atlanta-based rapper and producer who was a central figure in the crunk subgenre of hip-hop. He is known for songs including 2002’s Get Low with his group the East Side Boyz and 2013’s Turn Down for What with DJ Snake.

He is also the father of a daughter, Nahara, who was born in 2024.