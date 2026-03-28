Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ continues to dominate box office on Day 9

Ranveer Singh-starrer spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate theatres worldwide, crossing the Rs 1,100-crore mark at the global box office.

As per the industry data tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 1141.22 crore gross by the end of Day 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has collected a net of Rs 49.90 crore gross (Rs 41.75 crore nett) in India, bringing the total gross collections to Rs 855.22 crore (Rs 715.92 crore nett) so far.

It also emerged as the biggest first-week grosser in a single language within its opening weekend itself, surpassing the Rs 425 crore Hindi nett first-week total of Pushpa 2.

Globally, the film’s seven-day total now stands at over Rs 1,000 crore, placing it among the biggest first-week performers in world cinema.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar 2 becomes the 10th Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club. Among Hindi-language films, it is the fifth to do so after Pathaan, Jawan, Dhurandhar, and Dangal.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.