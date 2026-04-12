Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’ inching towards Rs 1,700-crore mark globally

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is inching towards the Rs 1,700-crore milestone at the global box office, the makers have said.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller released on March 19 and is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 directorial Dhurandhar. It also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

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The production banner JioStudios shared the box office numbers on social media on Saturday, featuring the film’s poster with the updated collection figures.

According to the makers, the total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 1,680 crore gross, including Rs 1,276 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 404 crore gross from overseas markets.

The nett domestic collection is Rs 1,081 crore.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 15.11 crore nett in India in two days, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.