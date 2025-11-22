Watch: Bolly celebs set the stage on fire at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju’s pre-wedding festivities

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Sophie Choudry hosted the sangeet ceremony of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday, show videos that have gone viral on social media platforms.

Ranveer Singh, Donald Trump Jr. and Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the pre-wedding wedding festivities in the Manak Chowk of City Palace.

Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are also expected to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations, which kicked off on 20 November.

Ranveer Singh energised the crowd and even got Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend to join him on the dance floor. Kriti Sanon performed her hit number Param Sundari, while Jacqueline Fernandez danced to Lal Chhadi.

Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor also took the stage at the sangeet, drawing loud cheers from guests, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night, Traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar artists also performed.

Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.

The haldi ceremony for the billionaire couple is scheduled for 22 November, as per report, and the wedding ceremony will be held on 23 November. The reception will be held in the evening the same day.

The bride’s father, Rama Raju Mantena, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Orlando with operations in multiple countries.

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Superorder, a platform designed to help multi-location restaurants streamline delivery, takeaway services, and day-to-day operations.

He has also spearheaded the development of several AI tools at Superorder, including an AI website builder for restaurants. A Columbia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, Gadiraju was named in Forbes’s 2024 list of 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink).