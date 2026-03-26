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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 3 to drop on Netflix this March

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.03.26, 05:07 PM
Raani Mukerji in 'Mardaani 3'

Raani Mukerji in 'Mardaani 3' File Photo

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 3 is set to drop on March 27 on Netflix, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne. Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film featuring Rani as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy.

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The film follows the story of Roy, who is appointed by the NIA to find the girls who went missing over a span of three months. Much to her shock, Shivani learns about Amma (Mallika Prasad), who spearheads the trafficking racket.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani, which came out in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit, with its sequel hitting theatres five years later. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa played the roles of villains in the first two films.

While Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Sharma, Mikhail Yawalkar and Anil George also starred in the first film, Mardaani 2 featured Vikram Singh Chauhan, Avneet Kaur and Anchal Sahu in key roles.

Rani's film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in August, 2025. The film directed by Ashima Chibber, also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

Mardaani 3 was theatrically released on January 30.

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