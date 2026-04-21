Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark globally in four days

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office within four days of its release, maintaining a steady run on Monday after a strong opening weekend.

The horror comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, collected Rs 6.75 crore nett on Day 4 across 10,984 shows, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has reached Rs 64.75 crore nett (Rs 77.34 crore gross).

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Bhooth Bangla had opened to solid numbers, earning Rs 3.75 crore nett from paid previews, followed by Rs 12.25 crore nett on Day 1, Rs 19 crore nett on Day 2, and Rs 23 crore nett on Day 3.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 2.50 crore gross on Day 4, pushing its total international gross to Rs 29 crore gross. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 106.34 crore gross.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma, the film also marks veteran actor Asrani’s final screen appearance.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after a gap of 16 years. Their previous collaboration was Khatta Meetha (2010).

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has slowed down at the box office. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh earned Rs 1.62 crore nett on Day 33, taking the India total to Rs 1,117.29 crore nett (Rs 1,337.84 crore gross).