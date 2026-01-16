‘A rare frame’: Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Akash Ambani chill together, picture goes viral

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, director Aryan Khan and businessman Akash Ambani chilled together with friends at what seems to be an eatery, shows a “rare frame” shared by International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday. The photo has since gone viral.

“A rare frame, a powerful crossover! Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Akash Ambani spotted together,” IIFA captioned its post on Instagram.

The photo shows Aryan sporting a casual shirt, which is slightly unbuttoned. The 28-year-old teamed his shirt with denims. Ranbir sported an all-black outfit, white-shoes and glasses. Akash, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt and black trousers. The three of them were with some other close friends and they posed for a group picture.

On the work front, Aryan Khan recently debuted as a director with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which emerged as the most popular Indian web series of 2025 on IMDb.

Ranbir is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part I, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles. The upcoming mythological drama is the second most anticipated film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s King, as per IMDb.