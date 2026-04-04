‘Toaster’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s Ramakant’s stinginess turns a simple gift into chaos

Rajkummar Rao’s character Ramakant’s stinginess leads to a chaotic turn of events in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming film Toaster, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The two-minute-42-seconds-long video opens with Ramakant seeking justice before God, questioning how he can be blamed for inheriting his stinginess. The clip offers a glimpse of his miserly nature, as he carefully weighs every purchase, eventually straining his relationship with his wife, played by Sanya Malhotra.

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In a tragic turn of events, a wedding where Ramakant gifts the couple a costly toaster, is called off, prompting him to frantically retrieve the gift. This leads to a series of chaotic and humorous situations.

Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh and Farah Khan Kunder make brief appearances in the teaser.

“Pati, patni, aur Toaster. Kanjoosi ka bakheda banega zabardast. Watch Toaster, out 15 April, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster also features Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa. Rao and wife Patralekhaa are set to make their debut as producers with Toaster under their banner Kampa Film.

The film marks a reunion for Rao with his former co-stars, including Sanya Malhotra, with whom he appeared in HIT: The First Case, Abhishek Banerjee from the Stree franchise, and Seema Pahwa, who featured alongside him in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Rao was last seen in the action film Maalik, which released in theatres last year. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra’s most recent appearance was in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Toaster is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 15.