Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ crosses Rs 250-crore mark, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ nears Rs 225-crore milestone in India

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie crossed the Rs 250-crore mark at the domestic box office on Sunday while Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is inching towards the Rs 225-crore milestone in India at the end on Day 11 in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 11.02 crore nett on its second Sunday. On Saturday the film raked in Rs 10.5 crore nett, a 79 per cent jump from Friday’s Rs 5.85 crore nett. With a Week 1 collection of Rs 229.65 crore nett, the total domestic earnings of the film stand at Rs 257.08 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr earned Rs 16.85 crore nett over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film’s India total now stands at Rs 221.15 crore nett.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.