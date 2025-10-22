Raghav Chadha shares pregnancy shoot photos on wife Parineeti Chopra’s birthday

Politician Raghav Chadha celebrated wife Parineeti Chopra’s 37th birthday on Wednesday, posting never-before-seen pictures of her with a baby bump and penning a heartfelt note.

The couple recently became parents to a baby boy.

In one of the pictures Chadha shared he appeared to be kissing Parineeti’s baby bump. “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy,” Chadha wrote alongside the pictures.

Last week, Parineeti became a mother to a baby boy. "He’s finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav," the couple wrote on Instagram in a joint post.

Parineeti and Chadha, both 36 years old, tied the knot in Rajasthan in September 2023.

The couple sparked speculation about their pregnancy during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month.

In the episode, she also clarified that she is not likely to join politics. putting an end to media speculation.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the actress wrapped up work for an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.

Raghav Chadha is an Aam Aadmi Party politician and currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.