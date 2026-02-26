Conscious decision: Ektaa Kapoor on releasing ‘Bhooth Bangla’ weeks after ‘Dhurandhar 2’ & ‘Toxic’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor says it was a conscious decision to schedule her upcoming production, the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bhooth Bangla”, just a few weeks after the release of two high-octane action “Dhurandhar 2” and “Toxic”.

Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar 2”, the much-awaited second part of "Dhurandhar" which came out in December 2025 and earned over Rs 1300 crore globally, is set for a box office clash with “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”, headlined by "KGF" star Yash, on March 19.

"Bhooth Bangla", a horror comedy from acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, will make its debut on April 10.

“By the time we will release our film, both ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Toxic’ would’ve have had a good run. Our film releases when the exams of some school students would’ve been over and it will be a holiday period. Like, my son is in IB board, his exams will conclude in May.

"But most importantly, families like watching these films. The idea is to bring another kind of entertainment, like there should be different kinds of films being made for audiences,” Kapoor told PTI in a media group interaction.

“Bhooth Bangla” marks a reunion between Priyadarshan and Kumar after a 14-year hiatus. It is presented by Kapoor's production house Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Kumar's banner Cape of Good Films.

Calling the actor-director duo “soulmates”, Kapoor said she was excited about bringing the two creative forces together.

“The film is vintage Priyadarshan and Akshay sir (kind of a film). When we wrote ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and went to Akshay sir, he heard and liked it. The only thing we told him is that we wish that Priyadarshan would direct the film, and he instantly jumped at the idea.

"We then took it to Priyadarshan sir, he loved the script and made certain changes,” the producer said, on the sidelines of the preview of the song, ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ from the film.

Besides Kumar, “Bhooth Bangla”, will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It will also include a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.

“The five actors Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Akshay sir, are a deadly combination when they are in Priyadarshan zone,” Kapoor said.

Asked her if she is planning to turn “Bhooth Bangla” into a franchise, and the producer said, “Franchise are not made or planned, if it works then it turns into a franchise.”

