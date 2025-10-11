Priyanka Chopra observes Karwa Chauth in New York, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon and Mira Rajput were among the celebrities who observed Karwa Chauth on Friday. Here’s a look at some of their moments during the festival.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in New York. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. Priyanka posted a selfie with Nick, who is standing close to her.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, Raj Kundra, celebrated Karwa Chauth with Bollywood celebrities Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday. “Blessed,” Shilpa wrote alongside their pictures.

Actress Parineeti Chopra observed the day with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The actress posted a set of pictures of her performing the rituals. In August, the couple announced their pregnancy.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, looked radiant in her Karwa Chauth attire, which featured a vibrant red sari paired with a multi-coloured sequinned blouse, accessorised with a pair of heavy stone-studded earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh, who also celebrated her 35th birthday on Friday, observed Karwa Chauth with her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. While Rakul opted for an orange-and-peach lehenga with a sculptured blouse, Jackky looked dapper in an ivory ethnic suit.