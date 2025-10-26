Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, R. Madhavan, Hrithik Roshan condoles the death of Satish Shah

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Hrithik Roshan were among the Bollywood celebrities who paid condolences to the late actor Satish Shah.

Known for his performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah passed away on Saturday at 74.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka shared a story on her Instagram handle on Saturday evening and wrote, “Rest in peace Satishji”. Kareena wrote, “Rest in glory Satish Shah”.

Hrithik shared a post on his X handle and said Shah’s “legacy will continue to inspire”. “Rest in peace, dear Satish Sir. I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends.”

Anupam Kher remembered the actor by posting a video on his handle. “What is happening? In the past 3-4 days so many good people have left, that too the ones that have worked with me. Behind this empty smile of mine is a lot of sadness. Satish Shah... I used to say Satish mere Shah (Satish, my king),” he said in the video.

“He was a great friend of mine, it is just shocking. I am revisiting Switzerland where we shot Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jayenge and I saw the news that Satish Shah is no more, he was in Dilwale and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and in so many more. He used to laugh and make us laugh,” Kher added.

R. Madhavan, who co-starred with Shah in the 1997 sitcom Ghar Jamai, penned a note on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture with Shah, and Mandira Bedi, who was also a part of the sitcom.

“The heavens will be merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career... for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled... Rest in Eternal Peace, sir, as we grapple on how to carry on without you. Om Shanti,” read the caption.

Kajol shared a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Gone too soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji”.

Farah Khan, who directed Shah in Main Hoon Na, said, “Rest in peace, dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes n jokes everyday”.

Sanjay Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Rakul Preet Singh, Genelia Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda were the other celebrities who shared notes of condolences on social media.