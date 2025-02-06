Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles in yellow at brother Siddharth’s haldi ceremony

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday. The actress was accompanied by her mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra and daughter Malti. Siddharth will tie the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Here’s a look at some moments from the celebration.

Priyanka, who sported a yellow ensemble, twinned with her brother at the haldi ceremony.

Groom Siddharth Chopra looked dapper in a yellow embroidered kurta while the bride, Neelam, charmed in a sequined lehenga choli.

Priyanka posed for a family picture during the ceremony with Neelam and her family.

Neelam, an actress, made her acting debut in the Telugu film Mr. 7 in 2012. Siddharth, on the other hand, is a film producer by profession.

Priyanka, dazzling in stone-studded danglers and a stack of yellow bangles, plants a kiss on her mother’s cheek.

Priyanka let her hair down on the dance floor during the haldi ceremony.

The Citadel actress looked chic in silver-rimmed shades as she posed for the camera with her relatives.

For another pre-wedding ritual, Priyanka slipped into a brown kurta and golden palazzos paired with an embroidered dupatta. Malti twinned with Priyanka in a brown-and-golden ensemble.