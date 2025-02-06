MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles in yellow at brother Siddharth’s haldi ceremony

The 42-year-old actress is rumoured to star in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 06.02.25, 01:15 PM

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday. The actress was accompanied by her mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra and daughter Malti. Siddharth will tie the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Here’s a look at some moments from the celebration.    

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
1 8
ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka, who sported a yellow ensemble, twinned with her brother at the haldi ceremony.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
2 8

Groom Siddharth Chopra looked dapper in a yellow embroidered kurta while the bride, Neelam, charmed in a sequined lehenga choli. 

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
3 8

Priyanka posed for a family picture during the ceremony with Neelam and her family. 

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
4 8

Neelam, an actress, made her acting debut in the Telugu film Mr. 7 in 2012. Siddharth, on the other hand, is a film producer by profession.  

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
5 8

Priyanka, dazzling in stone-studded danglers and a stack of yellow bangles, plants a kiss on her mother’s cheek.  

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
6 8

Priyanka let her hair down on the dance floor during the haldi ceremony.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
7 8

The Citadel actress looked chic in silver-rimmed shades as she posed for the camera with her relatives.  

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra on Wednesday.
8 8

For another pre-wedding ritual, Priyanka slipped into a brown kurta and golden palazzos paired with an embroidered dupatta. Malti twinned with Priyanka in a brown-and-golden ensemble. 

RELATED TOPICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Siddharth Chopra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE