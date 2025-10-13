In pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Nick Jonas attend Diwali celebration in New York

Several Indian stars, including Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, were among the South Asian celebrities, musicians, and business leaders who gathered in their finest desi attire at the All That Glitters Diwali Ball in Manhattan on Saturday to celebrate the festival of lights. Here’s a look.

Hosted annually by entrepreneur Anjula Acharia — who also manages Priyanka Chopra — the event aimed this year to highlight the influence of South Asians on New York City culture.

Around 220 guests from entertainment, hospitality, and city government attended the celebration held at the Lotte New York Palace, a luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for a photo with the hosts of the night, Anjula and Ranj Bath.

Priyanka and Nick twinned in elegant white, while Anjula and her husband Ranj made a striking pair in coordinated shades of red.

For the bash, Priyanka opted for a mirror-studded co-ord set. The actress completed the look with a maang tikka and a faux feather handbag.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was also at the event, posed for a selfie.

Bhumi looked stunning in an ivory sari paired with an intricately embroidered blouse.

The evening’s feast was prepared by Vikas Khanna and his team from Bungalow, featuring dishes inspired by his childhood Diwali meals in Punjab.

Also among the attendees were Nora Fatehi and Siddharth.