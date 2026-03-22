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regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 March 2026

Priyadarshan reunites with Mohanlal for his 100th film

The filmmaker’s directorial debut, ‘Sindoora Sandhyakku Mounam’ (1982), had also featured Mohanlal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.03.26, 08:02 PM
Priyadarshan and Mohanlal

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal IMDb, Instagram

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are set to reunite for the former’s 100th film, Mohanlal announced on Saturday.

“Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me,” Mohanlal wrote on X.

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He added that the project feels especially significant as it marks a full circle in Priyadarshan’s career. The filmmaker’s directorial debut, Sindoora Sandhyakku Mounam (1982), had also featured Mohanlal.

“A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close,” the 65-year-old actor wrote, sharing a YouTube announcement video of the film.

“I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude,” he concluded.

The upcoming film will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as co-producer.

Priyadarshan, 69, and Mohanlal, 65, have previously collaborated on films like Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), Thalavattam (1986), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Chithram (1988) and Vandanam (1989).

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