MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Meghan Markle to make acting comeback with cameo in Jason Orley’s ‘Close Personal Friends’

The film, currently being shot around Los Angeles, stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.11.25, 04:05 PM
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle File picture

Meghan Markle is set to make her return to acting with a cameo in Jason Orley’s upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends, as per US media reports.

The film, currently being shot around Los Angeles, stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows an ordinary couple who befriend a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, leading to a series of unexpected and chaotic events.

The screenplay is written by Isaac Aptaker, based on a story he developed with Orley. Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are producing the project. The trio previously collaborated on Amazon MGM’s romantic comedy I Want You Back.

Markle, 44, best known for her seven-season stint as Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits, last appeared on screen before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. Her film credits include Horrible Bosses, Dysfunctional Friends and Random Encounters.

Since stepping away from acting, Markle has worked on several projects through Archewell Productions, the company she co-founded with Prince Harry.

She has featured in documentary series such as Oprah with Meghan and Harry and Harry & Meghan, and currently appears in the Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, where she hosts celebrity guests.

RELATED TOPICS

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Close Personal Friends Acting
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump vs. Zohran Mamdani: The showdown to come

President Trump has berated Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, in public. But privately, Trump describes him as slick and a good talker
Suvendu Adhikari.
Quote left Quote right

KMC is indulging in illegal distribution of birth certificates, not meant for genuine citizens

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT