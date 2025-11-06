Meghan Markle to make acting comeback with cameo in Jason Orley’s ‘Close Personal Friends’

Meghan Markle is set to make her return to acting with a cameo in Jason Orley’s upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends, as per US media reports.

The film, currently being shot around Los Angeles, stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows an ordinary couple who befriend a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, leading to a series of unexpected and chaotic events.

The screenplay is written by Isaac Aptaker, based on a story he developed with Orley. Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are producing the project. The trio previously collaborated on Amazon MGM’s romantic comedy I Want You Back.

Markle, 44, best known for her seven-season stint as Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits, last appeared on screen before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. Her film credits include Horrible Bosses, Dysfunctional Friends and Random Encounters.

Since stepping away from acting, Markle has worked on several projects through Archewell Productions, the company she co-founded with Prince Harry.

She has featured in documentary series such as Oprah with Meghan and Harry and Harry & Meghan, and currently appears in the Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, where she hosts celebrity guests.