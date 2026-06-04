Prime video’s rural comedy series ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ renewed for a second season

Prime video’s rural comedy series Gram Chikitsalay, starring Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar, has been renewed for a second season, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The show will be available to stream from June 23.

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Sharing a first-look poster of the series, the streamer on Instagram, “23rd june aajana injection lene. #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Season, June 23.”

The poster shows Parashar and Pathak, along with other cast members of the series, positioned in the centre against a rural backdrop. Parashar, wearing a sweater, is seen looking ahead, surrounded by the key characters.

At the bottom, a village clinic and rural elements like a bicycle and medical signage appear. The title Gram Chikitsalay appears at the centre-bottom of the poster.

From the makers of Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay released on May 9, 2025. It chronicles the journey of a city doctor adjusting to life at a small-town public health centre as he attempts to revive the facility in Bhathkandi.

Season 2 will follow Dr. Prabhat (Parashar) as he continues working to revive the village’s Primary Health Centre. While his bond with the villagers grows stronger, new obstacles put his ideals to the test.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Gram Chikitsalay is directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava.

The returning cast includes Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh, with Dinesh Lal Yadav joining the series this season.