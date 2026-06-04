Five SP Balasubrahmanyam songs that reside rent-free in our hearts

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) remains one of those rare voices that defined entire eras of Indian cinema across languages. Across a career that spanned over five decades, SPB recorded nearly 40,000 songs, including about 15,000 in Tamil alone. His immense contribution to music earned him multiple National Awards. On his birth anniversary, we revisit five songs from his discography that are unforgettable.

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali

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This song from the Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya captures the romantic charm in SPB’s voice. What makes it endure is not just the melody, but the softness in his diction. SPB never pushes the emotion, rather he lets it unfold naturally. The track carries the innocence of late-80s Hindi romance. Even decades later, it still sounds fresh because it avoids vocal excess and leans entirely on the charming innocence of first love.

Premika Ne Pyaar Se

Boasting of A. R. Rahman’s early experimental soundscape, this track from Hum Se Hai Muqabla brings out SPB’s peppy side. He brings clarity to a composition that could easily feel cluttered. The song reflects the ’90s shift in Indian film music. SPB anchors the new, experimental soundscape with the warmth of his voice. It is a great example of how he adapted to new musical languages without losing his signature melody.

Kaadhal Rojaave

Arguably one of A.R. Rahman’s most memorable collabs with SPB, Kaadhal Rojaave is, in essence, the lament of a love. And SPB’s voice communicates that pain effortlessly. This is one of those rare romantic Tamil songs where restraint becomes the most powerful tool. SPB’s delivery is intimate, which works like magic.

Thanga Thamarai

This track represents SPB’s adaptability during a period when Tamil film music was rapidly evolving. He adds a catchiness to his vocal tone here, matched to a more contemporary, layered arrangement style. What stands out is how he maintains melodic smoothness. It reflects his ability to stay relevant across decades. No wonder the song fetched him a National Award for Best Male Singer.

En Kadhale

En Kadhale shows SPB in a more reflective emotional space. The song relies on subtlety rather than grandeur, and his voice follows that same principle. He puts weight on certain phrases, while flowing through others, giving the impression as if he is conversing with his beloved. This is where SPB’s maturity as a singer is most visible.