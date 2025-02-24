‘Dupahiya’: Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava’s search for stolen bike takes a hilarious turn

Trouble and chaos ensues in fictional village Dhadakpur after a bike, which Gajraj Rao’s character bought as her daughter’s wedding gift, gets stolen in the official trailer of Prime Video’s Dupahiya.

Dropped on Monday, the trailer introduces us to Dhadakpur, also known as the Belgium of Bihar, where people are ready to celebrate since the village has been crime-free for 25 years. However, a new bike, which Banwari Jha (Gajraj Rao) had bought for her daughter’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) dowry goes missing seven days before the ceremony.

With the fate of the wedding left hanging, family members and the ex-lover of the bride set out on a mission to find the bike.

Also starring Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma, the comedy series is set to premiere on March 7.

“Dupahiya is a project I’m truly thrilled to be a part of. Playing Banwari Jha—a mathematics teacher who sets aside calculations and follows his heart when it comes to his daughter’s happiness—has been a delightful experience. This series is the result of the incredible collaboration between Salona Bains Joshi, Sonam Nair, and Shubh Shivdasani, along with a stellar cast and crew. It beautifully captures the quirks, chaos, and charm of small-town life, blending humour with heartfelt moments,” Gajraj said in a statement..

Laapata Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who plays Bhugol, the son of Banwari Jha in the series, said, “Dupahiya has been an incredible journey, made special by a fantastic cast and crew. But what stood out the most to me is that it is my first comedy-drama series, and it has pushed me beyond my comfort zone. My character, Bhugol is endearing and eccentric —an aspiring influencer with a flamboyant, fashion-forward personality and a lovable dreamer’s heart.”

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Nair is known for directing the Netflix show Masaba Masaba (2020) and the short film Khujli (2017).