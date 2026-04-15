Pratik Gandhi appears in a cameo in Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Netflix film ‘Toaster’

Actor Pratik Gandhi makes a cameo in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Netflix film Toaster.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the comedy drama, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Archana Puran Singh, premiered on Wednesday.

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According to Bollywood Hungama, Pratik Gandhi is seen in a scene in the film. The report further mentions that Patralekhaa, the producer and Rajkummar Rao’s wife, also appears briefly.

Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa also feature in the film.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the film revolves around “eccentric characters, madcap twists, and a premise that turns something ordinary into complete mayhem”.

“Murder and chaos erupt when a miser becomes obsessed with a toaster he gave as a wedding gift.” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Rao and wife Patralekhaa make their debut as producers with Toaster under their banner Kampa Film.

Speaking about the project, Patralekhaa said in a statement, “Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix — who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories — makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life.”

The film marks a reunion for Rao with his former co-stars, including Sanya Malhotra, with whom he appeared in HIT: The First Case, Abhishek Banerjee from the Stree franchise, and Seema Pahwa, who featured alongside him in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

“(We) sent the script to everyone because we love what we have in our hands. Everyone read the script and somewhere they trusted that if it was coming from us, then it would be alright. We have worked together so we knew that we would have fun working together (again),” Rao had said at the Netflix slate announcement event earlier this year.