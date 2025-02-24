MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

In pictures: Mismatched star Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s mehendi ceremony

The duo are set to tie the knot on February 25 in a ceremony at Karjat

Sagorika Roy Published 24.02.25, 11:02 AM

YouTuber-actress Prajakta Koli, who is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on February 25 in Karjat, has shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Here’s a look at some moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

1 6
ADVERTISEMENT

Prajakta stunned at the ceremony in a metallic kurta set and contrasting jewellery. Looking dapper in an all-white kurta, Vrishank planted a kiss on his would-be bride’s cheek.

2 6

Prajakta, who recently launched her book Too Good To Be True, beamed with joy during the ceremony.

3 6

Prajakta and Vrishank, who had been dating for years, got engaged in September 2023.

4 6

During the ceremony, Prajakta’s parents were caught in a joyful moment, dancing and fully embracing the spirit of the occasion.

5 6

The groom-to-be also joined the family members on the dance floor.

6 6

Prajakta Koli was last seen in the third instalment of the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf.

RELATED TOPICS

Prajakta Koli Mismatched Prajakta Koli Mehendi Mostlysane
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE