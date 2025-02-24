In pictures: Mismatched star Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s mehendi ceremony

YouTuber-actress Prajakta Koli, who is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on February 25 in Karjat, has shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Here’s a look at some moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

Prajakta stunned at the ceremony in a metallic kurta set and contrasting jewellery. Looking dapper in an all-white kurta, Vrishank planted a kiss on his would-be bride’s cheek.

Prajakta, who recently launched her book Too Good To Be True, beamed with joy during the ceremony.

Prajakta and Vrishank, who had been dating for years, got engaged in September 2023.

During the ceremony, Prajakta’s parents were caught in a joyful moment, dancing and fully embracing the spirit of the occasion.

The groom-to-be also joined the family members on the dance floor.

Prajakta Koli was last seen in the third instalment of the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf.