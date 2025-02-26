Prajakta Koli ties the knot with Vrishank Khanal in a white-themed wedding, pictures inside

Youtuber-actress Prajakta Koli has tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal in a ceremony at Maharashtra’s Karjat on February 25. Here’s a look at some of the moments from their wedding attended by close friends and family.
Prajakta looked radiant in a custom-made Anita Dongre lehenga with floral motif embroidery, while Vrishank exuded elegance in an off-white sherwani.
The Mismatched actress went with a minimalistic bridal look and makeup, teaming her lehenga with a choker, danglers, an ornate maang tikka and bangles.
Prajakta and Vrishank announced their engagement in September 2023.
The newly-wed couple share a candid moment during the wedding ceremony.
While Prajakta is a celebrated YouTuber and actress, Vrishank works in the legal field.
YouTube content creator Mallika Dua, Little Things actress Mithila Palkar were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.
Prajakta Koli, who recently launched her book Too Good To Be True, was last seen in the third instalment of the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf.